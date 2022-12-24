PNB cheated again: Pvt firm, directors booked in Rs87 cr fraud

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a logistics firm from Surat, with its corporate office in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, its directors and others for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank (PNB) to the tune of Rs87.46 crore. It is alleged that the firm’s directors “dishonestly and fraudulently disposed of the hypothecated asset with a view to cheat the bank”.

According to the CBI, a written complaint was received from Uma Shankar Sinha, PNB’s Assistant General Manager from Mumbai, alleging that the accused persons from 2013 to 2017 were party to a criminal conspiracy and induced PNB to sanction a term loan (TL) of Rs100 crore for purchase of 335 vehicles.

As per the FIR filed by the CBI, the company provided a list of 240 vehicles only. No list was provided for the remaining 95 vehicles and the bank suspects that the borrower might have diverted the funds without purchasing these. Further, the borrower could not maintain financial discipline and the bank had verified a chartered accountant firm to verify the genuineness of the transactions.

As per the FIR, “They submitted a report that out of 240 vehicles extended as primary security, only 221 were hypothecated to PNB. Further, one vehicle is hypothecated to SBI and there is no charge of any bank for 10 vehicles. The details of the remaining eight could not be verified due to non-payment of road tax.”

As per the FIR, it is further alleged the borrower, against the said credit facilities, had also offered 56 vehicles as collateral security, in which charge of PNB was created for on only 27 vehicles; details of 29 could not be verified by the CA due to non-payment of road tax.

During internal investigation, PNB found that some of the vehicles hypothecated to them are actually financed by Andhra Bank and SBI, which show that the company had availed multiple finance for the same set of vehicles. It is alleged that directors of the firm had dishonestly and fraudulently disposed of the hypothecated asset with a view to cheat the bank.