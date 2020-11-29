PM's visit to Serum Institute: Here's why Uddhav Thackeray did not accompany Narendra Modi in Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his three-city visit on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work. Three major pharma players who are working on COVID-19 vaccine were visited by PM Modi yesterday.

The list included Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech’s facility in Hyderabad.

In Maharashtra, PM visited Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and the Oxford University for the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday.

Ahead of the PM's visit, Maharashtra CMO had released a statement informing that Thackeray will not accompany Modi. The move by Thackeray raised many eyebrows. However, the statement issued by CMO had also stated as to why CM Uddhav Thackeray will not accompany Modi.

“The chief minister and the governor will not be in Pune as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed that their presence was not required since the prime minister will be there for a brief visit,” the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)