Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

PMLA cases: ED pulled up for non-active approach in initiating money laundering trails

A special court has observed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not taken an “active approach” to begin the trials in money laundering cases that are pending for a long time.
FPJ Bureau
Special judge MG Deshpande had made the observation on February 16 while granting bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu, businessman Gautam Thapar and seven others in a case pertaining to the sale of a property at a prime location in Delhi. The detailed order was made available on Tuesday

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:19 AM IST
