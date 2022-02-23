PMLA cases: ED pulled up for non-active approach in initiating money laundering trails

A special court has observed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not taken an “active approach” to begin the trials in money laundering cases that are pending for a long time.

Special judge MG Deshpande had made the observation on February 16 while granting bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu, businessman Gautam Thapar and seven others in a case pertaining to the sale of a property at a prime location in Delhi. The detailed order was made available on Tuesday

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:19 AM IST