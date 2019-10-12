PMC Scam: Depositors meet Raj, assures to make it campaign agenda

Mumbai: The depositors of the scam hit Punjab and Maharashtra cooperative (PMC) bank met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief, Raj Thackeray, on Saturday at Krishnakunj, his Dadar residence. Since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed restrictions on withdrawal amounts, depositors complained of facing severe financial constraints, as their money is stuck as their accounts are now frozen.

The aggrieved appraised Raj of the latest developments as he gave them a patient hearing. He later assured them, he will address their issues in his upcoming rallies.

Raj’s wife Sharmila and MNS leader, Bala Nandgaonkar were also present in the meeting. Sharmila told the media, "Depositors have lost money in few banks. Like their money is stuck in PMC bank, City Cooperative and Shiv Sena leader Anandrao Adsul is one of the board members on both the banks."

She also mentioned the government is paying a blind eye to the PMC bank matter, as senior BJP leaders are also involved in the fraud.

In fact on Thursday, Raj had spoken empathetically about the depositors in his rally at Goregaon. Raj has accused the ruling government of shielding senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who are involved in the PMC scam.