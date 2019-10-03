PMC scam: ‘BJP is in my blood, it’s time party acts to people’s pain, or I will commit suicide’ says Retired Banker

Mumbai: A retired banker, TK Paul, knows in and out about banks’ function. “All banks get audited by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). There is no way this can be overseen. Someone has colluded here,” stated Paul.

This 68-year-old cannot believe that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman can be so “hapless in her tweets”.

“I am a BJP supporter. I have BJP in my blood. But still I will criticise Nirmala Sitharaman. How can she be so irresponsible in the way she is addressing the people who are in such crisis.”

Sitharaman and RBI have both brushed off their responsibility from this fiasco.

“This is not the right way they should have acted.”

He added the party should take control of the situation before it worsens. “I am going to commit suicide. It is the only option I am left with.”

Paul added it has strained his relation with his wife. “By depositing money in the PMC bank, I put my wife and my retired life in trouble.”

Paul’s association with the bank started in 2012. “I started using their locker services first. After I realised their quality of service, I decided to put all my money, which was kept aside for my old age, into PMC bank,” Paul expressed.