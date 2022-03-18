PMC presents Rs 1,499 crore budget for 2022-23, double from last financial year

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) presented a Rs 1,499.70 crores estimated budget for the financial year 2022-23 with a surplus of Rs 1.8 crores after spending Rs 1,497.89 crores. The civic body has an opening balance of Rs 146.8 crores from the revised budget of the financial year 2021-22.

The focus of the budget is to improve the infrastructure of the city, increasing basic amenities, education, and the environment. Reportedly, the size of the current financial budget has been doubled by the civic body from the last one. The budget for the year 2021–22 was Rs 772 crores.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-2023, municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said that there is no increase in any kinds of taxes and the budget will mainly focus on human development and city developments.

In the budget, Rs. 326 crore has been allocated to various infrastructure works. Similarly, Rs 62 crores for Gaothan infrastructure development, Rs 10 crores for construction of urban primary health, Rs 40 crores for Swarajya, the administrative building of the corporation, Rs 12 crore for construction of mayor’s residence, Rs 12 crore for construction of ward offices, Rs 5 crore to set up Mata Ramai Ambedkar Community Center, Rs 14 crore for the beautification of lakes, and Rs 40 crore for CIDCO land transfer and development.

In addition, the civic body has set aside Rs 21 crore for English medium schools, school buildings, computer training services under e-learning.

A provision of Rs. 2.52 crore has been made in the budget for the implementation of various schemes for the empowerment of women under the Department of Women and Child Welfare.

Similarly, Rs 5.26 crore has been earmarked for rehabilitation of the disabled, implementation of useful schemes and financial assistance.

Considering the pollution, a budget of Rs. 1.30 crore has been set aside to enlist the help of organizations like IIT for the preparation of an environmental report of the PMC area and also to install air pollution measuring machines in the municipal areas.

ALSO READ Pune: PMC chief to take over as administrator as term of civic body ends and polls delayed

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 06:22 PM IST