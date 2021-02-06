PMC fraud: Court rejects Viva Group MD, director’s plea for home food

A sessions court on Friday denied home food claimed on medical grounds by Viva Group MD Mehul Thakur and Director Madan Chaturvedi in custody in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud.

Thakur in his plea said that he suffered from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder with anxiety and mild depression and needed counselling on alternate days with medication. Chaturvedi stated he had Blood Pressure and Cholesterol.

The court while dealing with Thakur’s application said that the fact regarding his medical issues was not brought to its attention either by the prosecution or the defence during prolonged remand hearings. It said that however, the right of the accused to get medical treatment cannot be overlooked and directed jail authority to provide medical aid from an expert doctor on their panel with prescribed medicines. It also allowed him to purchase these if not available in jail or that the jail accept medicines if sent by his relatives.

Regarding Chaturvedi, Additional Sessions Judge Abhijeet A. Nandgaonkar said that since no medical report is placed on record, his plea does not hold water. It directed the jail authority to provide all medical aid after re-examination.

The court also considered the fact that the medical officer has not opined that for their medical conditions, they need to be provided home food. Further, it said that though the COVID-19 situation is under control, the danger is not yet obviated and their plea to provide home food during the pandemic is not permissible.

The duo has been in prison since January-end after being arrested on charges of laundering Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank’s funds borrowed by Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) using the Viva Group companies.