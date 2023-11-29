PMC Fraud Case: Mumbai Court Allows Installation Of CCTV Cameras Outside Wadhawan’s House

Rakesh Wadhawan | File

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate apprehends that Rakesh Wadhawan of Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd – a key accused in the PMC bank fraud case – might tamper with the evidence or attempt to dispose of unidentified assets while out on medical bail.

The prosecutor for the ED, Kavita Patil, on Tuesday moved a plea asking the court to allow it to install CCTV cameras outside Wadhawan’s house.

Besides, the plea stated that while on interim bail, Wadhawan might tamper with evidence or dispose of unidentified assets. The agency said they may be allowed to install CCTV cameras so that it “can take a record of any potential incidents or violations that may occur during the accused’s release on interim bail”.

Court Allows ED's Plea As Proceeds Of Crime Were Huge In The Case

Special judge MG Deshpande, hearing the PMC case, allowed the ED’s plea, observing that Wadhowan was one of the main accused in the case and the proceeds of the crime were huge.

The court said that since the investigation was in progress, “care has to be taken that in any case accused Rakesh Wadhawan should not misuse the liberty granted by Supreme Court and to that extent contention raised by the ED is justified. If the same is allowed no prejudice will be caused to accused”.

Meanwhile, on the contention that the ED was not heard before the court granted interim bail to Wadhawan, the court said the order was passed by the Supreme Court.

“If the Supreme court directs to make urgent arrangement, specifically noting health condition of the accused, this court cannot become impediment in implementing the same, saying that the ED has to be heard and only then the order can be implemented”, it said in its order.