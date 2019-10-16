PMC ex-director held; Surjit Singh Arora

Mumbai: A former director in the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank, Surjit Singh Arora, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the Rs 4355 crore scam in the bank.

Arora is the 5th arrest in the case after the EOW registered an FIR on October, seeking to investigate the multi-crore scam in the bank that has left over 11 lakh depositors scurrying for their life-long savings.

Earlier, the former chairman of the bank, Waryam Singh, Managing Director Joy Thomas along with the promoters of HDIL, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhwan, had been arrested by the EOW.

Like the other accused, Arora too has been charged with fraud, cheating, falsification of accounts and criminal conspiracy as per the FIR in the case.

Arora, one of the 12 directors in the now-dismissed Board of Directors of the bank, was called for questioning to the EOW headquarters at Crawford Market earlier during the day.