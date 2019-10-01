PMC crisis shatters a family's peace

Mumbai: As the story of PMC Bank's scam unveiled, lives and future of many account holders are in "grim uncertainty". One such situation is of Nupur Kaul and her family.

The struggle never seems to end for Nupur Kaul and her family. When life seemed to getting back on track, something new strikes, Kaul recalled. In 2013, Kaul, a teacher, started her salary account with PMC. Over the years, she changed her jobs but her association with the bank was strong.

“Just 15 days back, I decided to start a fixed deposit of Rs 8 lakh at the bank. The money was transferred by my husband, who recently went to Malaysia for a short-term project,” stated Kaul.

"And all the money that was earned from this was deposited in PMC. The bank was situated in front of my house. So, it made sense to deposit the money there. Also, it was offering a higher rate of interest. We did not know this was coming our way and is a big shock.”

Kaul recalled her journey from Kashmir to Maharashtra for studies and how the family fought all odds and were living peaceful life. "But the peace is shattered again. We are very patient and hoping to get our money back,” she said.