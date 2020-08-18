PMC Bank Scam: Rakesh Wadhawan gifted Wadahawan House in Bandra to family trust just before fraud

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and his wife Malti Wadhawan had gifted the Wadahawan House located in Bandra to the family trust just around 10-11 months before the PMC Bank scam news broke in.

As per the report by Square Feat India, the trust is named as Wadhwan Family Personal Assets Trust. It has Anu Wadhawan, Malti Wadhawan, Rama Joshi and Madhuri Motwani as the trustees.

The Wadhawan House in Bandra (West) was raided by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in 2019 in relation with the PMC Bank scam along with several other properties.