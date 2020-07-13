PMC bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for coronavirus

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rakesh Wadhawan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was shifted to GT Hospital. He was admitted to JJ Hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang are accused, besides several others, in the Rs 4,355-crore PMC Bank scam which surfaced in September last year. The case is being probe by Enforcement Directorate, along with Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. The case stems from massive loans given by PMC Bank to the now bankrupt HDIL.