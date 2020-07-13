PMC bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan tests positive for coronavirus

Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank scam accused Rakesh Wadhawan has tested positive for coronavirus.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rakesh Wadhawan tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was shifted to GT Hospital. He was admitted to JJ Hospital last week after he complained of breathlessness.
Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang are accused, besides several others, in the Rs 4,355-crore PMC Bank scam which surfaced in September last year. The case is being probe by Enforcement Directorate, along with Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police. The case stems from massive loans given by PMC Bank to the now bankrupt HDIL.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 7,827 new COVID-19 cases and 173 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of people infected with the virus in the state to 2,54,427, the health department said. According to the official data, the total count includes 1,40,325 recoveries and 10,289 deaths.
Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,263 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths were reported in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in the city to 92,720. As many as 1,441 have been discharged today. The total number of cases in the city includes 64,872 recovered, 22,556 active cases and 5,285 deaths.
