PMC bank scam: 1 more bank depositor dies

Mumbai: Another depositor, Keshumalbhai Hinduja, of a crisis-hit PMC Bank died on Wednesday night due to cardiac arrest. He was the 6th depositor of the bank to have lost his life after the scam hit the bank, leaving it’s depositors high and dry.
A Mulund colony resident, he used to manage a kirana shop and following a chest pain complaint on Wednesday night, he was admitted to a private hospital but he passed away.
A family member said, “He died of cardiac arrest and we do not blame the bank’s crisis for his death.” The amount of money in Hinduja’s bank account is unknown so far.
Ever since the Rs4,355 crore scam surfaced and after RBI capped withdrawals, the depositors have been protesting they be allowed to withdraw money.
Some bank officials have been accused of allegedly colluding with private firm HDIL to disburse loans fraudulently, leaving depositors unable to withdraw large sums and in danger of losing their savings.