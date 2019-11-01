PMC bank scam: 1 more bank depositor dies

Mumbai: Another depositor, Keshumalbhai Hinduja, of a crisis-hit PMC Bank died on Wednesday night due to cardiac arrest. He was the 6th depositor of the bank to have lost his life after the scam hit the bank, leaving it’s deposi­tors high and dry.

A Mulund colo­ny resident, he used to manage a kirana shop and following a chest pain complaint on Wednesday night, he was admitted to a pri­vate hospital but he passed away.

A family member said, “He died of cardiac arrest and we do not blame the bank’s crisis for his death.” The amount of money in Hinduja’s bank account is unkno­wn so far.

Ever since the Rs4,355 crore scam surfaced and after RBI capped withdrawals, the deposi­tors have been protesting they be allowed to withdraw money.

Some bank officials have been accused of allegedly collud­ing with private firm HDIL to disburse loans fraudulently, leav­ing depos­itors unable to withd­raw large sums and in danger of losing their savings.