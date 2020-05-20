PMC allows home delivery of liquor allowed in Panvel

Residents of Panvel can now get liquor home delivered by placing an order on WhatsApp message or even a phone call. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has allowed home delivery of liquor within its jurisdiction except for containment zones from May 19. However, the sale of liquor from the shops counter has not been allowed.

Ganesh Deshmukh, municipal commissioner of PMC issued a circular on Tuesday allowing home delivery of liquor but with some restrictions.

The civic body has also laid down some guidelines for liquor shops to follow while taking order and delivery. They cannot take the order and execute delivery after 5 pm and have to ensure that there is no consumption of liquor near the shops.

The liquor shop owners will put one contact number outside their shops on board to receive an order. They can take orders through social media like WhatsApp and phone calls. And even, the customer has to order only through that number. Customer can opt cash on delivery to avoid and fraudulent. All the employees must have an identity card and thermal screening is mandatory. In addition, they have to wear masks; hand gloves and carry sanitizer while delivering liquor. Even the shop owners cannot overcharge customers anything over the MRP for home delivery. If liquor shop owners wish, they can develop their applications for home delivery.

Civic chief Deshmukh said that we had already given permission to open single shops including essential and non-essentials. “While there has been a demand to open liquor shops, we denied in order to maintain social distancing. However, now we have allowed home delivery of liquor except in containment zones with some restrictions,” said Deshmukh. He added that they had already received state government’s guidelines and after discussion, they allowed home delivery of liquors.

Meanwhile, 57 new positive cases of coronavirus found under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on May 18. Total positive cases reached 1321 of which 510 recovered and discharged.