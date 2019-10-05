PMC account holders land outside RBI HQ

Mumbai: A group of helpless Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) account holders came to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Fort office to express their grievances to the regulator. A delegation of five people even met an RBI official to brief the troubles faced by them.

Harpreet Singh said, “The official has confirmed that they are trying to address the issue of the bank and it will be sorted out at the earliest. In the past, RBI had appointed an administer, but now there are three administers looking into it to ensure that things happen swiftly.”

Another account holder who had participated in the protest at Fort, Rajneet Singh Bal said, “I have no other account and I am completely depended on my PMC account. All my savings are in this bank. A protest is the only way so that I can get my money back.”

Andheri-based Natalie said, “I have been associated with the bank for over 30 years. I never thought the bank will end up in so much trouble.”

Before protesting in front of RBI, this group of around 100 people were at Azad Maidan. After meeting the RBI official, this group ended the protest at Azad Maidan with the hope that the issue will be sorted out.

“If this is not done soon, we will back on the streets again,” stated a young protestor.