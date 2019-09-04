PM Narendra Modi to unveil mock metro car on September 7

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on state tour for the upcoming 2019 assembly elections which are likely to be held in October and code of conduct to be declared in mid-September. During his visit to Mumbai, the PM will inaugurate the mock metro car brought from Bengaluru and newly built Chunabhatti-Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) connector on September 7.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) confirmed the arrival of the first prototype mock metro car. The officials informed that it will be displayed in a specially designed exhibition centre at BKC and PM Modi will be unveiling the metro coach. The metro coaches are being manufactured under the Make in India initiative by the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Sources reveal the ruling parties are conducting such programmes in a bid to impress the voters for the upcoming assembly elections. As per the earlier plans, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, controller of the MMRDA undertaking all metro projects, except for the underground Colaba--Bandra–SEEPZ metro 3 corridor, wanted to conduct trial runs on few of the metro lines, however, due to pending work the plan went flop. In place of that, now CM to impress voters by displaying the mock metro car that will be running on the Metro Line 7 (Andheri-- Dahisar) and 2A (Dahisar - D.N. Nagar Andheri). These two lines are expected to be open to the public by 2020.