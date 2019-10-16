PM Narendra Modi to hold 3 rallies in poll-bound Maharashtra today

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three public rallies in Akola, Jalna and Panvel in poll-bound Maharashtra on Wednesday. The Prime Minister kicked off his election campaign in the state from Jalgaon and Sakoli on October 13.

Just like his previous rallies, he is likely to emphasise on the Centre's work including triple talaq, National Register of Citizens (NRC), and abrogation of article 370 as well as highlight the schemes implemented by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government. In its manifesto, the BJP has promised to generate 1 crore jobs in the state, sanitary napkin at Rs 1 for women, all the village panchayat to be connected via broadband internet, every district to have ATAL Vigyan Kendra and to get the investment of Rs 5 lakh crore in infrastructure projects, among others.

As the state has a large number of farmers, the issues of farm loan waivers and crop insurance hold importance for the BJP. Earlier, Union Minister Smriti had said that Prime Minister is campaigning in Maharashtra to guide and encourage candidates of the BJP. The last date for campaigning for the election is October 19. Single-phase polls in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.