PM Narendra Modi takes 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai’s Lokmanya Seva Sangh

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday started his Maharashtra visit with an auspicious 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha installed at the 96-year old Lokmanya Seva Sangh (LSS) in suburban Vile Parle, here.

The LSS was set up by the followers of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on March 11, 1923, to build a socially vigilant, disciplined, cultured and progressive society. Accompanied by Governor B.S. Koshyari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Modi was received by LSS President Mukund Chitale, committee members Rashmi Fadanvis, Mahesh Kale, Uday Tardalkar and others.

The committee members took Modi on a tour of the LSS and explained to him the various activities and exhibits put up there. Later, in the main hall, the Prime Minister took the 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha installed there as part of the ongoing 10-day long Ganeshotsav festival in the state. "Modi made an entry in Gujarati in the Visitors Register, recalling the contributions of Lokmanya Tilak and then left for his other engagements in Mumbai," Tardalkar told IANS.

The Prime Minister has a slew of functions lined up in Mumbai and Aurangabad during his half-day visit to the state. The Nagpur-leg of his journey was postponed at the last minute on Friday owing to stormy weather conditions.