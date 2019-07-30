PM Narendra Modi missing on logo of CM Devendra Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh yatra

Mumbai: After the rise of Narendra Modi in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), his picture is almost compulsory in every poster or advertisements. But probably for the first time the BJP has given him a miss while finalising the logo of Mahajanadesh Yatra. The logo has image of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with map of Maharashtra. This is clearly considered as a signal in the forthcoming election, that the BJP will seek vote in the name of Fadnavis and not Modi.

The Mahajanadesh Yatra is scheduled to start from August 1 and the Rath specially designed for this yatra will be flagged off on Tuesday by CM Fadnavis. Chandrakant Patil, state BJP president released the logo of this yatra at a press conference organised at party headquarters. The image of Narendra Modi was missing from the logo. The BJP slogan for 2014 assembly election was “Chhatrapatincha Aashirvad, Chalo Chale Modi ji ke Saath!” (with blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, we will walk together with Narendra Modi). But this year the slogan is “let us bring our own government” featuring picture of Fadnavis.

This signal’s the silent shift of BJP from Modi’s face to Fadnavis. BJP seems confident that with “clean image” of Fadnavis, they can now get votes from electorates. BJP propaganda machinery and state government’s public relation department is working hard to build Devendra Fadnavis as a brand for state BJP. Their efforts seemed fruits and now Fadnavis himself and BJP are confident to appeal voters in Fadnavis name. The yatra will try to reassert the BJP’s strategy to establish the brand Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra, silently keeping Modi’s name in background. This also hint that Prime Minister Narendra Modi being sure of BJP victory has given a free hand to state leadership and trying not to get much involved in state assembly election.