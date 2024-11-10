PM Modi's Direct Challenge To Congress: 'Show Strength To Accept Balasaheb Thackeray's Leadership'

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directly targeted the Congress party, challenging them to acknowledge the contribution of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra, Modi emphasized Thackeray’s unparalleled role in the state and national politics. "Balasaheb Thackeray's contributions to the political landscape of Maharashtra and the country are immense. But not a single word of praise for him comes from the Congress leaders," Modi remarked.

Modi’s statement has reignited discussions over the ongoing differences within the opposition’s Grand Alliance, particularly ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. The Prime Minister urged Congress to recognize the significance of Thackeray within the alliance, especially in the context of their alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray. "I challenge my Congress friends in the Grand Alliance… Congress leaders should appreciate Balasaheb Thackeray’s contributions and acknowledge his ideology," Modi said.

PM Modi Raises Questions About The Coherence Of The Grand Alliance

By pointing out Congress’s silence on Thackeray's ideology, Modi raised questions about the coherence of the Grand Alliance. Balasaheb Thackeray promoted ideas rooted in Hindutva and a strong sense of Marathi identity, ideologies that are often at odds with Congress’s traditional beliefs. This puts Congress in a difficult position, as Modi’s challenge could become a major point of contention for the party.

The statement underscores the ideological rift within the opposition, particularly between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). While Congress has aligned itself with the Shiv Sena (UBT), Modi’s comments suggest that Congress’s failure to embrace Thackeray’s ideas could potentially create friction within the alliance, especially as the election approaches. Despite criticisms of BJP’s economic policies, acknowledging Thackeray’s ideology is seen as crucial for maintaining unity within the alliance.

Response Awaited

Although reactions from senior Congress leaders are awaited, some within the party have already acknowledged the ideological differences while maintaining their collaboration with Shiv Sena (UBT). Modi, by highlighting Congress’s silence on Thackeray’s contributions, is attempting to portray the party as inconsistent, especially in the eyes of Maharashtra’s electorate.

Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde have long used Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy as a political tool. Modi’s remarks now place Congress in a tight spot. How the party responds to this challenge, particularly in the run-up to the elections, will be crucial. If Congress is willing to acknowledge Thackeray’s ideology, it could help preserve unity within the Grand Alliance, but failure to do so may strain the coalition further.