PM Modi to visit Pune, Mumbai tomorrow: Check out his full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra tomorrow (June 14). In his day-long visit, PM Modi will inaugurate a temple dedicated to 17th-century saint Tukaram Maharaj in Dehu near Pune city and unveil the Gallery of Revolutionaries in Mumbai. He will also participate in 'Dwishatabdi Mahotsav' of 'Mumbai Samachar', a newspaper which has been published continuously for 200 years, an official statement said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra tomorrow, 14th June. I would be attending programmes in Pune and Mumbai."

Modi said he feels blessed to be getting the opportunity to inaugurate the Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu. "We are all inspired by the divine teachings of Sant Tukaram Ji, particularly the emphasis on serving society and empowering the downtrodden," he said.

"In Mumbai, the first programme will take place at Raj Bhawan. I will inaugurate the Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries. This gallery is linked to a bunker which was discovered in 2016. During colonial rule, it was used to house arms and ammunition," he added.

Modi further said, "In the evening, I will take part in the Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar, one of Mumbai’s iconic newspapers. I would like to congratulate the entire team of Mumbai Samachar and their readers on this momentous occasion."

According to the official statement, the inauguration of the Tukaram Maharaj Temple in Dehu will be around 1:45 PM. At around 4:15 PM, he will inaugurate Jal Bhushan Building and Gallery of Revolutionaries at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai. Thereafter, at around 6 PM, he will participate in Dwishatabdi Mahotsav of Mumbai Samachar at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.