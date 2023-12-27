 PM Modi To Inaugurate Six New Vande Bharat Trains, Two Amrit Bharat Trains On December 30
The Amrit Bharat trains are set to establish vital connections between Ayodhya-Darbhanga and Malda Town-Bengaluru, opening up new avenues for seamless travel and enhanced connectivity

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to inaugurate six new Vande Bharat trains and two inaugural Amrit Bharat trains on December 30, showcasing the government's commitment to bolstering connectivity and advancing transportation options.

Among the Vande Bharat trains, the Jalna-CSMT route stands out as a noteworthy addition, marking the fourth Vande Bharat service to commence or conclude at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. Currently, CSMT hosts Vande Bharat trains to Solapur, Sainagar Shirdi, and Madgaon, contributing to the growing network.

The proposed Vande Bharat routes encompass Ayodhya to Anand Vihar, New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, New Delhi to Amritsar, Coimbatore to Bengaluru, Mangalore to Madgaon, and Mumbai to Jalna, reflecting a comprehensive effort to strengthen rail connectivity across the nation.

"These initiatives not only signify a boost in connectivity but also underscore the government's relentless commitment to providing efficient and swift transportation options for passengers. The expansion of Vande Bharat and the introduction of Amrit Bharat routes exemplify ongoing efforts to modernize and enhance the railway network, aligning with the broader vision of a well-connected and accessible India" said an official.

