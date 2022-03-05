PM Modi to be second PM to visit Pune Municipal Corporation. Who was first?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a day-long visit to Pune on Sunday (March 6), will become only the second PM to visit the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

As per the schedule, PM Modi will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the (PMC at 11 AM. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

Meanwhile, it was India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who first visted the PMC. He had come to Pune after the Panshet dam tragedy in 1961. After inspecting the loss due to the devastating floods, Nehru visited the PMC and inquired about the situation in the corporation hall. At the time, he travelled acrossed the city in an open jeep and thousands of people had come to catch his glimpse.

PM Modi's March 6 schedule:

After unveiling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue, he will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project.

"The prime minister will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project around 11:30 AM. This project is an endeavour to provide the world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune," it said, adding that a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project will be inaugurated.

The PM will also inaugurate and inspect the exhibition at the Garware metro station and will undertake a metro ride from there to the Anandnagar metro station, the release said.

Around 12 pm, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects in the city.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects.

He will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner in Pune.

He will inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-cum-Museum constructed at Balewadi.

After this, the PM will kickstart the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University at around 1:45 PM, it said.

PM Modi's visit comes ahead of the municipal corporation polls in Pune. For the unversed, BJP is the ruling party in the city.

