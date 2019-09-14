PM Modi to address rally in Nashik on September 19: BJP official

Nashik: On the eve of the state Assembly election, PM Modi will address a rally in Nashik on September 19 on the concluding day of CM Devendra Fadnavis’ ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’, a BJP official said on Wednesday. Maharashtra BJP secretary Laxman Savji said preparations for the event are in full swing which will be held in Tapovan locality.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on September 19 to mark the conclusion of the ‘Mahajanadesh yatra’ at a ground in Tapovan locality,” he said. Savji also informed that the chief minister will hold a roadshow in Nashik on September 18 which will cover all the three assembly segments -- Nashik East, Nashik West and Nashik Central. All the seats are being held by BJP MLAs.

The ‘Yatra’ has been held in phases to reach out to masses ahead of elections, slated to be held in October.