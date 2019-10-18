PM Modi slams opposition leaders for opposing Article 370

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Opposition leaders for opposing abrogation of Article 370 and rubbished their claim that the decision by the BJP-led government has “destroyed” Kashmir.

Addressing BJP’s campaign rallies for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections at Pune, Satara and Parli, Modi also said that despite a lot of talk in the last 70 years, it was only his government which dared abrogate Article 370.

“An Opposition leader said this decision (abrogation of Article 370) will destroy the country. It has been three months, has the country been destroyed,” Modi said at the Parli rally.

“A Congress leader had said that had there been Hindus in Kashmir, the BJP Government would have never taken the decision of abrogation of Article 370. Do you see ‘Hindu- Muslim’ in the unity and integrity of the country?” Modi said.

He said another Congress leader had said that we lost Kashmir by abrogating Article 370. “Have we lost Kashmir? Let me know if you want to go to Kashmir. I will make the arrangements,” Modi said.