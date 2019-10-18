PM Modi slams opposition leaders for opposing Article 370

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed Opposition leaders for opposing abrogation of Article 370 and rubbished their claim that the decision by the BJP-led government has “destroyed” Kashmir.
Addressing BJP’s campaign rallies for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly elections at Pune, Satara and Parli, Modi also said that despite a lot of talk in the last 70 years, it was only his government which dared abrogate Article 370.
“An Opposition leader said this decision (abrogation of Article 370) will destroy the country. It has been three months, has the country been destroyed,” Modi said at the Parli rally.
“A Congress leader had said that had there been Hindus in Kashmir, the BJP Government would have never taken the decision of abrogation of Article 370. Do you see ‘Hindu- Muslim’ in the unity and integrity of the country?” Modi said.
He said another Congress leader had said that we lost Kashmir by abrogating Article 370. “Have we lost Kashmir? Let me know if you want to go to Kashmir. I will make the arrangements,” Modi said.
“I trust you and your patriotism that you will teach a resounding lesson to those who speak against interests of the country. History will take note of every person who ridiculed the abrogation of Article 370,” Modi said, alleging that the Congress leaders provided “oxygen” to anti-India elements.
Addressing the Pune rally, Modi said the entire world can see the new-found confidence of New India. “Everyone can feel the change. They are discussing HowdyModi (event in the US),” Modi said.
“Haven’t you felt the effect of the New India in the last 100 days of our second term? Do you see its power? Do you see its decision-making abilities and clarity in ideas?” Modi asked the crowd.
At the rally in Satara, Modi asserted that his government adheres to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s principles of nationalism and national security, and possess the strength to give a befitting reply to those who have “evil designs” on India.
Modi said that as Shivaji Maharaj did, his government too has worked to strengthen the defence forces.
“In the last five years, our government has brought our armed forces at par with the armed forces of other countries. Be it Army, Navy or Air Force, modern weapons are a part of our armed forces today,” he said.
The Centre and the state government have adhered to the values of Shivaji Maharaj in the last five years, he said. “Nationalism and national security are our top priority. Those having evil designs against the country will be given a befitting reply,” he said.
“We have taken decisions for national integration which earlier governments had no guts to take,” he said.
