PM Modi Highlights ₹32,800 Crore Infrastructure Projects, Vows To Make Mumbai A Global Force

Mumbai: Stating that the super speed at which the state of Maharashtra is making progress in infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state possesses a bright future. “These development works will give a modern identification to the state that has been the backbone of India’s economy,” Modi said after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore at Walavalkar Ground in Kasarvadavali, Thane on Saturday.

“The commencement of the Phase 1 operations of Mumbai’s first underground metro service is a symbol of friendship between India and Japan. The entire world is looking at Mumbai and it is our endeavour to make the city future-ready. The development of Mumbai and its surrounding cities such as Thane and Navi Mumbai is important for Viksit Bharat. Over 300 km of metro projects, coastal road, Atal Setu and other infrastructure projects that have been completed and they reflect the commitment of the NDA government at the Centre and Mahayuti government in the state, to make Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra a force to reckon with,” Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurates ₹32,800 crore infrastructure projects, aiming to transform Mumbai into a global powerhouse | File Photo

Coming down heavily on the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, the Prime Minister said that it only created hurdles and stalled the above projects. “Had the earlier government not stopped the work of Metro 3 for over two years, the project cost that escalated by Rs 14,000 crore would have been avoided. Who is responsible for this?” Modi asked and stated that Congress and its allied parties are an epitome of corruption and untruthfulness. “They always make tall promises before elections, but do nothing when elected to power. People need to understand this and follow the party that keeps its promises of development,” Modi said.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in the state. These include the first phase of BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line-3, five solar parks in Washim district with a total capacity to develop 19 MW of power and also disbursed 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers.

In Thane, one of the major projects launched by the Prime Minister includes the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore. He also laid foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, connecting Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar in Thane, which aims to provide seamless connectivity between South Mumbai and Thane.

At the outset, Modi also laid the foundation stone for the commencement of infrastructure works amounting to Rs 2550.58 crore within Town Planning Scheme (TPS) II and VII of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). The works include integrated infrastructure development of 60 metre & 45-metre-wide roads, construction of various minor and major structures such as flyover, bridges, vehicular underpass (VUP), pedestrian underpasses (PUPs) etc. It will also include allied electric works such as street lights.

While nine flyovers would be constructed in NAINA TPS II and VII, 12 minor bridges, 26 PUPs and one VUP will also be constructed by the L&T Infrastructure which has been appointed as the contractors for the project.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.