PM Modi flags off 100 electric buses in Pune today

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 100 electric buses and charging station at Baner depot, Pune on Sunday, March 6. With this, the fleet of Olectra buses has increased to 250 in Pune city.

Olectra, the pioneer and leading player in electric mobility in India, is currently operating 150 buses in Pune. Another 50 buses are ready to join the fleet by this month end. Olectra is also successfully operating electric buses in Surat, Mumbai, Pune, Silvassa, Goa, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Dehradun.

With the addition of new 100 electric buses, the citizens of Pune city will experience air-conditioned, noiseless commute. These buses will significantly contribute to the reduction in CO2 emissions in the city. Urban public transportation is one of the primary causes of pollution across the world.

The buses run with electricity as their fuel, and are zero-emission vehicles. They have several safety features, integrated into them, according to the information shared by Olectra.

As the response from the commuters in multiple cities is very encouraging, many transport organisations are willing to increase the fleet of electric buses, it further stated.

While announcing the deployment of the buses, Olectra Greentech Limited Chairman and Managing Director K V Pradeep said, "Olectra is proud to add another 100 electric buses to its fleet in Pune city to the current fleet of 150 buses. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich heritage of Pune city.

Olectra is committed to its efforts in reducing pollution levels through zero noise pollution and minimising carbon emissions through an efficient electric public transport system. Our Electric buses have already proved their reliability and efficiency, as they have been successfully operated over 2 crore km in Pune alone."

These 12-metre Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33+D. The electronically controlled air suspension ensures a comfortable ride. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters. An emergency button and USB Sockets for each seat have been provided.

The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery installed in the bus enables it to travel around 200 km on a single charge, based on traffic and passenger load conditions. The technologically-advanced bus has a regenerative braking system which allows the bus to recover part of the kinetic energy lost in braking. The high-power AC & DC charging system enables the battery to recharge in 3-4 hours fully.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 01:15 PM IST