PM Modi casts himself as messenger of peace

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has given the world the message of peace, "Buddh", and not war, "Yudh", and that is the reason why our voice against terrorism ‘‘rings with seriousness and the outrage."

Except for this oblique reference to the terrorism wrought in India by Pakistan-backed elements, PM Modi made no mention of Pakistan.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in Hindi, he exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges for the entire world.

He also lamented the lack of unanimity amongst the member states on the issue of terrorism saying it dents those very principles that are the basis for the creation of the United Nations.

Apart from that, he touched upon issues as diverse as global warming, single-use plastic and global peace and harmony.

This was his second address at the UN, five years after his maiden speech in 2014. As he shared his vision of the world at large, PM Modi insisted that India was not problem, but a part of the global warming solution.

"If we see history and per capita emission, then you will see that India's contribution to global warming has been very less," he said.

Modi also elaborated on his various domestic flagship schemes like 'Clean India Mission', 'Ayushman Bharat', 'Jan Dhan Yojana,' etcetera initiated by his government.

He referred to Swami Vivekananda's historic address at the convention of Parliament of Religions in Chicago and asserted that India's message to the global community remained one of harmony and peace.