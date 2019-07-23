PM Modi, Amit Shah wish CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with “many more years of service” on the occasion of his 49th birthday.

Coincidentally, while addressing a state executive meeting of the BJP on Sunday, Fadnavis had exuded confidence that he would return to the office for a second-term. “Birthday greetings to the energetic and dynamic CM of Maharashtra.

For the first five years, Fadnavis had steered the state to new heights of growth. He has assiduously worked for the welfare of the poor. May he be blessed with good health and many more years of service,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Shah, who heads the BJP, tweeted:

“Given his zeal and commitment to serve, the state has witnessed a new era of development. May he continue to serve the people of Maharashtra with same passion and dedication”.

Fadnavis, who took charge on October 31, 2014, is the longest serving non-Congress CM and the first after late Vasantrao Naik of Cong to complete his term.