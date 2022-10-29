'PM and HM have assured that Maharashtra will get bigger projects soon': CM Eknath Shinde

CM Eknath Shinde said that PM and HM have assured that Maharashtra will get bigger projects soon. | File

Amid ongoing controversy after Maharashtra lost Tata Airbus to Gujarat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday broke silence, saying that he had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who have assured big projects for the state. Shinde claimed that the state will soon receive mega projects.

Shinde said that the MVA is trying to create controversy. CM Said, ‘’Efforts are on to create a controversy about the Tata Airbus project. The industry minister is explaining the state government’s stand. I will also give an answer at the right time. The state government is making efforts to bring big industries to Maharashtra."

'We want to provide employment to the youth of Maharashtra'

"We want to provide employment to the youth of Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised that Maharashtra will get new industries,’’ said Shinde at Nandurbar in his reply to the scathing attack by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Shinde claimed that the projects that were started during the Devendra Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019, were on stay in the last two and a half years (referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s term). However, he said that the Shiv Sena-BJP government that came to power has resumed the development of those projects.

The state government gave compensation of Rs 6,000 crore to farmers

Shinde, in his reply to Thackeray’s criticism that the state government was not serious about the farmers’ plight, said, ‘’The state government gave compensation worth Rs 6,000 crore to the farmers and it has been the largest in history. Our government gave financial assistance to the farmers, bypassing the prescribed rules. The government also tried to help those farmers who did not fit the criteria.’’

‘’In a single day, we have deposited Rs 2500 crore in the farmers’ accounts,’’ he noted.

Shinde said that the state government was planning measures to provide jobs to youth, adding that soon police recruitment would be launched. Besides, the government will start recruitment of 75,000 in various government departments.