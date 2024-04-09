'Pleased To Support': AIMIM Backs Anandraj Ambedkar's Candidacy From Amravati In Upcoming LS Elections

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during election rally. | Image source: ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Monday declared its support for Mr. Anandraj Ambedkar in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Anandraj Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, is contesting from the Amravati constituency, and AIMIM chief has advised its party workers to ensure his victory.

On a social media platform X, AMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "I am pleased to announce AIMIM support to Mr Anandraj Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Amravati. I advise my party workers to work for his victory."

I am pleased to announce AIMIM support to Mr Anandraj Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Amravati. I advise my party workers to work for his victory. — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 8, 2024

Earlier, B R Ambedkar's grandson and Republican Sena leader Anandraj Ambedkar has sought support from the AIMIM party.

Amravati Multi-cornered Battle In Lok Sabha Elections

Amravati constituency has become a multi- cornered battle with multiple candidates vying for the Lok Sabha seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forth sitting MP Navneet Rana, while the Congress is fielding Balwant Wankhede. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi is represented by Prajakta Pillewan, and Dinesh Bub is leading the Prahar Janshakti Party in the constituency.

Anandraj Ambedkar Seeks AIMIM's Backing in Amravati

Adding a new dimension to the contest, Anandraj Ambedkar sought support from Imtiaz Jaleel, the Aurangabad MP and leader of the All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Jaleel confirmed that Ambedkar visited him at his residence to discuss the upcoming elections and seek AIMIM's backing in the Amravati Lok Sabha constituency.

Amravati Lok Sabha Elections

Anandraj Ambedkar, the brother of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar, expressed his desire for AIMIM's support during a dinner meeting with Jaleel. Jaleel mentioned that he would communicate Ambedkar's request to party president Asaduddin Owaisi and consider organizing public rallies in support of Anandraj Ambedkar after consulting with Owaisi.

The collaboration between Anandraj Ambedkar and AIMIM indicates a strategic alliance aimed at consolidating support from diverse segments of the electorate and shaping the outcome of the Amravati Lok Sabha elections.

