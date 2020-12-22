Plea to suspend Kangana's Twitter handle adjourned by Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned till January 7, a writ petition seeking to suspend the Twitter handle of actress Kangana Ranaut for spreading hate speech and anti Islam posts. A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik was urged by the Maharashtra government to convert the writ petition into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as the reliefs sought in it were vast. The petitioner, advocate Kashif Khan while clarifying his 'locus' in the matter, said since he practices the religion of Islam, the posts against the Muslim communiy by Kanagana, infringes upon his fundamental right to propagate and practice his religion. The issues of whether to convert it into a PIL would be considered in the next hearing.