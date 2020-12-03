Plea in Bombay High Court seeks suspension of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle over her 'outrageous' tweets

Days after the Bombay High Court pulled up actress Kangana Ranaut for her "loose and irresponsible" statements, an advocate has petitioned the HC, seeking permanent suspension of her Twitter handle.

The petition has been filed by advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, who highlighted the "hate speech" exercised by Kangana in several of her tweets.

"Both Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel are known for raising unnecessary and baseless controversies every now and then for the sake of fake publicity," the plea states.

While highlighting Kangana's series of controversies with various actors and journalists, the plea states, "The duo has stooped extremely low by indulging in illegal, unlawful and criminal acts that are detrimental to public harmony by way of mischievously posting frivolous and derogatory posts, which are intended to outrage religious feelings of a particular community, specifically Muslims."

Kashif has further highlighted the fact that Kangana's sister Rangoli's Twitter account has already been suspended by the social media platform for outrageous tweets targeted against Muslims and secular media.

"Every Indian citizen has a right to freedom of speech and not freedom of 'hate speech' and there are restrictions imposed to the freedom of speech. Yet, several people like Ranaut have been spreading hate, breaking the brotherhood, integrity of the country through their time and again provoking hate speeches disrupting the peace in the country," the plea states.

The matter is likely to be heard in the due course.