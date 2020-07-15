Plea challenging Tatya Tope's statue dismissed by Bombay High Court

Observing that it cannot allow wastage of public funds, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday reiterated that it would not issue any directive to the authorities in Yepla to change the site for construction of the monument of freedom fighter - Tatya Tope. The HC said that the decision where to construct a monument falls under the domain of the executive and not the judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing a PIL filed by social activist Anand Shinde, who sought a directive to the Yeola civic authorities to change the site earmarked for construction of Tatya Tope's statue, which would be constructed on a seven acres land.

However, the judges noted the fact that the Town Planning Department's Nashik branch had granted its nod to authorities in Yeola to construct the monument in the site in question, way back in December 2017 after the civic body's general body unanimously passed a resolution in November 2017. The judges further noted that the Maharashtra State Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs and also the Union government had subsequently approved the proposal to construct the monument.

The bench also took into account the fact that the Union government had already sanctioned 75 per cent of the total estimated cost for the monument and the rest 25 per cent was to be paid by the state government.

"More than Rs 2.5 crore has already been spent towards construction as on date. Substantial expenses from public funds have been incurred towards construction of the monument. To interfere at this stage would certainly result in wastage of public funds, which would not be in furtherance of public interest," CJ Datta observed.

The bench further said that the legal position is very much clear on interference of the courts in such matters. "Where a monument ought to be constructed must be left to the executive to decide. Such a decision could be challenged if the executive proposes to construct a monument on a piece and parcel of land which does not conform to the specific land use plan and/or would otherwise be in breach of any provision of law," CJ Datta said.

"In a given case, the Court may examine the plea and pass an appropriate order to set things right. However, in the present case, no such material is available on the basis where Shinde can legitimately claim that the authorities, deciding to construct the monument have observed any provision of law in the breach," the CJ said while dismissing the PIL.