'Play misty for me' weather makes for poor visibility

A mist hung over Mumbai and the surrounding areas since the dawn of Tuesday, causing low visibility and adding to the woes of motorists, who were already grappling with the relentless, pounding rain and wind gusts. Poor visibility was the subject of several tweets on the online microblogging site, Twitter. There were reports of waterlogging and uprooting of trees at several places.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai and its surrounding areas had received moderate to heavy rains in the last 24 hours till 8.30am on July 7. The Santacruz and Colaba weather observatories reported 30.2 mm and 13.4mm rainfall respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Independent meteorologists and weather enthusiasts, however, said the strong wind gusts and misty weather on Tuesday were not likely to spill over to Wednesday, owing to weather systems in the Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast moving westwards and weakening subsequently. Rains were likely to subside gradually over the next three days (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday), before making a comeback, informed weatherman and self-taught meteorologist Rajesh Kapadia of Vagaries of Weather.

"Strong southwesterly winds led to moisture over Mumbai and Konkan coast, which in turn led to gusty wind and misty weather. The cyclonic circulation that led to heavy showers had induced a low-pressure area, which further intensified into a well-marked low and now lies over the Saurashtra and Kutch region and remained stagnant throughout the day," said Kapadia.

"High wind field, low cloud, increasing rainfall contributed to moisture over the sea, leading to the misty effect across the city. Winds are a result of the well-marked low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea close to Gujarat. The outlook for the next 2-3 days is: Mostly moderate showers, with some intermittent heavy spells of short duration."

According to skymetweather.com, "On and off rain and thundershowers will continue over Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday in moderate intensity. Thereafter, the intensity will go down further and temperatures will rise, leading to sultry weather conditions. Weather will not go completely dry over Mumbai, we expect spot rain and passing showers to continue for the next 4 to 5 days. Rain activities are likely to increase around July 12 or 13. What we do not expect is flooding rains over Mumbai and suburbs for at least the next week."