Play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers if you hear Azaan from tomorrow: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

In an appeal to all the "Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers", Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday said if they hear loudspeakers blaring the Aazan from tomorrow (May 4), play Hanuman Chalisa in those very places. "That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," he said.

In his three-page letter, Thackeray also appealed to the police force "to show that the country is governed by law and order". "They should maintain and follow the law. The unauthorised masjids, loudspeakers and prayers being held in the middle of the roads, needs to be addressed duly by law," he added.

The MNS chief further made an appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to listen to what Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had said regarding the use of loudspeakers.

"I appeal to CM of Maharashtra that years ago, Shivsena Chief Hindu Hriday Samrat Shri Balasaheb Thackeray had stated that 'all loudspeakers need to silenced'. Are you going to listen to this? Or are you going to follow what non-religious Sharad Pawar who is responsible to keep you in power? Let the people of Maharashtra witness what is going to happen," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the MNS chief has also made an appeal to the Hindus to not cause inconvenience to all those masjids who have stopped using the loudspeakers.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:50 PM IST