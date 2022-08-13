e-Paper Get App

Plastic ban in Mumbai: After shops, social gatherings in BMC’s crosshairs

Since July 1, the civic body has seized 1,500 kg plastic and collected Rs 11.50 lakh in fines.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, August 13, 2022, 11:47 PM IST
article-image
Plastic ban in Mumbai: After shops, social gatherings in BMC’s crosshairs | Pic for representation

After cracking down againts commercial establishments using banned plastic, the BMC has now decided to widen the drive’s ambit by including party organisers and caterers. It has come to fore that banned plastic is still prevalent in large social gatherings hence the BMC officials will now visit halls, auditoriums, event venues after August 15 onwards.

Talking about the move, BMC deputy commissioner (special) Sanjog Kabre said, “Our team at ward level will visit events, halls and auditoriums in their respective areas randomly. They will check whether banned plastic products are being used by organisers and caterers. This inspection will start after August 15.”

Currently, the officials of the market, shops, establishment and license department jointly visit the shops. But, the BMC will now involve a team from the health department, said the civic official. Till now, the civic body has inspected 24,000 shops and took action against 230 violators. Meanwhile, the civic authorities are also finding a viable method for disposing of seized plastic.

The BMC started action against banned plastic in 2018. In the two years period, the civic body seized 1 lakh kg of plastic and collected Rs 5,53,90,000 in fines. The penalties usually range between Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000, also violators could also be imprisoned for three months if required.

Details of the action:

Since July 1,

24,000 shops inspected

1,500 kg plastic seized

Action against 230 violators

Rs 11.50 lakh fines collected

Penalty range between Rs 5k-Rs 25k

