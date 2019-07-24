Planes to carry out cloud seeding are now in Maharashtra, says IMD official

Mumbai: Three planes for bringing about artificial rains in southern districts of Maharashtra along the borders of Karnataka and Telangana have arrived at the

Solapur airport, an IMD official said on Tuesday. Solapur, Osmanabad and several districts from Marathwada and Vidarbha have received rainfall between 50-75 per cent of their average precipitation. "The government has decided to carry out cloud seeding

for artificial rains in the Solapur-Osmanabad region. For that officials will survey the skies for next some days. If the cloud density is sufficient, then seeding will be done for artificial rains," said the official. He said the first survey was conducted on Tuesday

using a plane. A radar has been deployed at the Revenue department's divisional office for cloud mapping. As per the Maharashtra Agriculture department, many tehsils in south Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha have received rainfall between 50-75 pc.