Plan to provide houses to Maharashtra legislators in Mumbai may not happen if people are against it: Ajit Pawar

Under attack from various quarters, the Maharashtra Government may withdraw its announcement to provide homes to 300 legislators in Goregaon. This was hinted at by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Thursday.

Pawar clarified that the government had decided to give the houses to the legislators at a certain price and not free of cost. "The criticism was out of a misunderstanding. The government had no plan to provide homes to legislators free of cost but only at a certain price. However, after considering the criticism, the government may scrap the decision,’’ said Pawar.

Pawar said Awhad had announced constructing 300 houses for legislators through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) and added that lawmakers will have to pay for the same.

"People thought that the government would give the houses to legislators for free. In fact, there was no question of giving the houses for free," Pawar said. He added there was a lot of debate about the announcement on social media and also news reports against the decision.

"If the people are so opposed to it, then it may not happen,’’ Pawar opined.

Pawar’s statement came days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in their replies in the state assembly had announced that the government would make available 300 flats to the legislators in the western suburbs of Goregaon. Awhad was quite categorical in his announcement that homes will be provided especially to the legislators from the rural area who had to face a lot of hardships in Mumbai.

Awhad had said the legislators who do not have a house in Mumbai, do not represent any constituency in the city and who hail from outside the Mumbai Metropolitan Region will be eligible for this scheme. However, the announcements by Thackeray and Awhad came under attack from the political parties, NGOs and various citizens organisations. Awhad thereafter clarified that homes will be provided at a certain price and not free of cost.

Further, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also opposed giving homes to the legislators but insisted that it can be provided by creating a separate quota for them in the houses built by the MHADA.

The government was slammed as people from various sections earlier criticised its move to increase legislators’ funds to Rs 5 crore from Rs 4 crore and revise the salaries of their personal assistants and drivers while neglecting the farmers’ plight and demands by striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 09:11 PM IST