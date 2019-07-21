Piyush Goyal launches Byculla railway station restoration project

Mumbai: Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the work of heritage restoration of structures of Byculla station on Saturday. The restoration work is done by “I Love Mumbai”, a Non-Government Organisation, which is spearheaded by Shaina NC with the assistance from The Bajaj Group Charitable Trust.

The construction of the present building of the station started in 1887 and completed in 1891. The station is being restored under the Mumbai Beautification Project with joint efforts of NGO 'I Love Mumbai' and Central Railway for which they have signed an MoU.

Byculla railway station retains most of the original features of its 19th-century glory, like the high roof, historic signage, metal railings, its porch that was once used for horse carriages, and the original grilles of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (now called Central Railway) on its booking window.

“This historic railway station has been in dire need of restoration. It has one of the most imposing facades in south Mumbai and is among the landmark stations in the area.

Restoration work is needed for the main building and the facade,” said Shaina NC, trustee, I Love Mumbai.The project aims at removing all the artificial alterations made over the years.

The minister also launched 'Rail Drishti' a portal which provides information regarding all rail bridges in the country.