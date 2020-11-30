Pipeline work to affect water supply in G wards on Dec 2-3

The pipeline repair works at Gawde Chowk, Senapati Bapat Marg will lead to water supply disruption to BMC, entire G North and South wards on December 2 and 3. The G-North ward covers Dadar, Dharavi and Mahim areas, while the G-South ward covers Worli, Prabhadevi and Lower Parel.

The repair works will be carried out between December 2 and 3, thus water supply will be suspended in these two municipal wards for 24 hours. BMC officials said that some areas may receive water with low pressure.

The century old British-era 1450 mm pipeline supplies water to the western suburbs and south Mumbai from the Tansa Lake and its known as Tansa (east) pipeline. Following a complaint of pipeline leakage on November 18, the BMC’s water repair department in Worli dug a 30-feet tunnel. They came across a large leak in the aqueduct. “The aqueduct was below 25 feet underground, with a large leak at the bottom temporarily we were able to stop the leakage with the help of a wooden wedge and screw jack, a senior engineer of the BMC water supply department told FPJ.

The official further mentioned, following the first phase repairs they found out that water continued to leak from the bottom and they suspected another leak. As a result, before carrying out the final repairing works the officials have dug another pit which will be used in repairing the main leakage.

"We will turn off the main water supply valve at around 8 am on Wednesday, so that we can drain out water from the aqueducts. We expect to finish the work by 3 pm on Thursday and there will be no water supply in some areas of ‘G South’ and ‘G North’ wards" the official added.

Last week another side of the Tansa east pipeline had burst near the Mahim Creek, which disrupted water supply to the entire Bandra, Khar and Santacruz areas for a day. Civic officials had attributed the fluctuating water pressure to be a reason for the leakage.

On Monday, engineers of the water supply department stated that the main leakage occurred on November 18 could fluctuate water pressure levels.

The areas - Elphinstone Road, Prabhadevi, NM Joshi Marg, Matunga West, Dadar West, Dhobi Ghat (Saat Raasta) and Worli Naka will not receive water supply on the said dates. However there will be some areas which may get water but pressure will be extremely low which is why civic officials have urged Mumbaikars to use water cautiously.