Pipeline burst leads to water cut in Thane

A water pipeline in Uthalsar area of Thane that burst on Thursday led to water cut for few hours in the area. Due to the incident a huge amount of water got wasted and flowed into a nullah till the repair work was carried out.

The water pipeline burst took place during the early hours near Thane jail area on Thursday, affected the water supply in Uthalsar and its nearby areas in Thane.

"Following the complaint, a team from the concerned department began the repair work. The water supply was restored by Thursday afternoon. However, till then thousand of litres of water got wasted," informed one of the official from Thane.

"The spot where the pipeline was damaged, was located at an odd place. This led to a few obstacles in carrying out the repair work. However, it was completed successfully with the machines by afternoon," informed official.

The city has already been hit by water cut for around 24 hours frequently in the last few months. Such incidents further add to water woes of the city.