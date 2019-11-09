Pioneer for visually impaired students bags coveted award

Bhayandar: Known as pioneer in providing a platform via advanced technology for thousands of physically challenged students, Rahul Deshmukh from Pune has been selected as the recipient of this year’s coveted Keshav Srushti Awards-2019.

The award ceremony will be held under the aegis of Suresh (Bhaiyyaji) Joshi -General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, at the Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Hall in Dadar on 11, November. 42-year-old Deshmukh, who is visually impaired himself, not only overcame extreme adversities to better his own life, but also worked tirelessly to start a computer learning centre, digital library and other facilities for the physically challenged, sans any government support.

Deshmukh, set up Snehankit-a centre for rehabilitation of the visually impaired in 1999, which grew into National Association for the Welfare of Physically Challenged (NAWPC) extending the facility to other physically challenged students.

“This is the tenth edition of the Keshav Srushti Awards which was instituted in 2010 with a sole objective of recognising selfless social work and at the same time inspire the youth.” said, Rashmi Bhatkhalkar.

Last year the award was given to founder of “Social Networking Forum”, Pramod Gaikwad who used the social media platform for the younger generation to participate in a voluntary movement aimed at uplifting the under privileged members of the society.