Pimpri Chinchwad: Suspecting death due to COVID-19, neighbours refrain from helping man who died of heart attack

In a shocking incident in Pimpri Chinchwad, a 42-year-old labourer died of a heart attack in Pimpri's Mahatma Phule Nagar. However, his neighbours refrained from helping him as they suspected that he was infected with COVID-19. The body remained at his home for nearly six hours until a social activist learnt about it. He then shifted the body to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital where a post-mortem was conducted.

The deceased was identified as Prasad Kumar Gupta. He was a native of Bihar and had moved back to his village with his family during the lockdown. However, Gupta then came back to Pimpri after his work began. Meanwhile, his family stayed back in Bihar.

Gupta, who was living alone, had a heart attack at his residence in Pimpri. However, suspecting death due to COVID-19, his neighbours refrained from helping him. After the post-mortem, Gupta was cremated on Friday. His family, however, wasn't able to attend due to poor financial condition. They attended the last rites via WhatsApp video call, reported a local website.

Meanwhile, Pune district reported 946 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,13,645, while the death toll increased by 42 to touch 7,418, an official said on Saturday.

A total of 860 people were discharged during the day, he added.

Of the 946 cases, 418 were detected in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 1,57,051 cases so far, while the tally in Pimpri Chinchwad rose by 209 to reach 85,323, he said.