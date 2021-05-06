Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash disguises himself, inspects police stations

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash on Wednesday night disguised himself as a common man and inspected three police stations--Hinjawadi, Wakad, and Pimpri.

Prakash, who reportedly has a good command over the Urdu language, donned a kurta and a skull cap. He also put on a fake beard and a henna-coloured wig to look his part as Jamal Khan Pathan. Assistant Police Commissioner Prerna Katte acted as his wife.

According to a report, Prakash was impressed with the functioning of the Hinjawadi and Wakad police stations. However, the cops at the Pimpri police station were found evading their responsibility.

After his surprise checks, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash said that he will continue the same in the future too.

Who is Krishna Prakash?

Krishna Prakash is a 1988-batch IPS officer. He is known to be the first civil servant in India who completed the Ironman Triathlon in France in 2017. Reportedly, the triathlon participants are required to complete a 3.8-km swim, a 180.2 km-long bicycle ride, and a 42.2-km run - all within a set time frame of 16 to 17 hours. Prakash also made it to the World Book of Records for the same.

Before his appointment as the Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner, Prakash has worked with various police establishments. As superintendent of police, Prakash had handled the communal riots in Sangli district’s Miraj town in 2009.