Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC sero survey indicates 35 percent of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents have COVID-19 antibodies

As per the serosurvey conducted by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in collaboration with Dr D Y Patil Medical College and Research Institute, nearly 35 percent of Pimpri Chinchwad residents have developed COVID-19 antibodies.

As per the report by The Indian Express, the survey was conducted among 5,000 people and in 200 clusters between October 7 and 17.

Details of the COVID-19 antibodies in different age groups:

Age group of 51 to 65 years: 35.5 percent

Age group of 12-18 years: 34.9 percent

Age group of 19-30 years: 29 percent

Age group of 31-50 years: 31 percent

Above 66 years of age: 28 percent

Meanwhile, in Pimpri Chinchwad, 113 new COVID-19 cases were reported on November 2, taking the COVID-19 cases tally to 87,996. With one new death, the cumulative toll in the twin-city reached 1,529.

A total of 119 people were discharged, taking a total of cured COVID-19 patients to 84,710. A total of 1,738 tests were conducted on Monday and the tally has reached 4,08,549.