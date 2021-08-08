Pimpri Chinchwad: Hotels, restaurants allowed to operate with 50% capacity till 10 pm on all days - check full list of guidelines

Hotels and restaurants have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity till 10 pm on all days in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits. Besides, all shops and establishments in the twin-city have also been permitted to remain open till 8 pm for six days a week, news agency ANI quoted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar as saying.

Malls have also been allowed to remain open till 8 pm, however, entry will only be permitted if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Moreover, indoor & outdoor activities/sports will remain open on all days, Pawar added.

The same relaxations have also been given to the neighbouring Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

"In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, all the shops to remain open till 8pm for six days a week. All hotels, restaurants allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity till 10pm on all days. All relaxations to be effective from 9th August," Pawar said.

"In Pune & Pimpri Chinchwad, shopping malls to remain open till 8pm on all days but entry will be only allowed to those who're fully vaccinated. Complete staff in the mall must be vaccinated. Indoor & outdoor activities/sports to remain open on all days," he added.