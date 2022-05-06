Pimpri Chinchwad: Four booked for beating up woman, minor son

An offence has been registered against a shop owner and three others for allegedly beating up a tenant and injuring her minor son with a hammer over a dispute about rent in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in the suburb of Pimpri Chinchwad on April 29, when the woman owner along with three others went to the shop and argued with the 34-year-old woman about rent, an official said.

"The argument turned violent, as one of the accused held the victim, while the shop owner allegedly thrashed and bit her," the official said.

The accused then went on to hit the victim's son with a hammer, as the boy was filming the attack on his mother, he said.

The accused hit the boy on his left hand with a hammer and injured him, he said.

"We have registered a case under the relevant sections of IPC and the probe is on," the official said.

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 06:49 PM IST