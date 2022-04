In a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers in the state Pimpri Chinhwad's Commissioner Krishna Prakash of Police got transferred and Ankush Shinde will be the new city police chief.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:03 PM IST