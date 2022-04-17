e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap critical; Ajit Pawar visits ailing MLA

Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap critical; Ajit Pawar visits ailing MLA

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap critical; Ajit Pawar visits ailing MLA | Twitter
Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap critical; Ajit Pawar visits ailing MLA | Twitter
Advertisement

BJP's Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap is in a critical but stable condition at a hospital in Baner, The Indian Express reported.

As per the report, Jagtap was admitted to the hospital 5 days ago. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited the ailing MLA today. The deputy CM also cancelled his scheduled programs for the visit.

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is expected to visit the hospital tomorrow.

ALSO READ

Visiting Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road for Ramzan delicacies, here's what to eat and what to skip Visiting Mumbai's Mohammed Ali Road for Ramzan delicacies, here's what to eat and what to skip

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:24 PM IST