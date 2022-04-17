Pimpri Chinchwad: BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap critical; Ajit Pawar visits ailing MLA

BJP's Chinchwad MLA Laxman Jagtap is in a critical but stable condition at a hospital in Baner, The Indian Express reported.

As per the report, Jagtap was admitted to the hospital 5 days ago. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar visited the ailing MLA today. The deputy CM also cancelled his scheduled programs for the visit.

Former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is expected to visit the hospital tomorrow.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:24 PM IST